Combined opposition defeats Karnataka govt's move to amend labour laws

A day after successfully piloting the Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill in the lower house, the state government on Saturday suffered a major setback with the combined opposition of Congress-JDS defeating the bill in the Legislative Council. Only 14 MLCs voted in favour of the bill while 26 MLCs voted against the bill. Further, much to the embarrassment of the state government, some of the BJP leaders also opposed the bill.

Tabling the bill in Council, Labour minister A Shivaram Hebbar highlighted the provisions under the new amendment and sought support from the members. However, the opposition Congress and JD(S) opposed the bill citing anti-labour stand and demanded that the bill be withdrawn. The new amendment would only make those establishment which employ 300 or more persons seek the government's nod for closure, retrenchment or layoff. Further, worker thresholds will be increased from 10 to 20 in units which use power and from 20 to 40 in factories that do not use power.

Even as the opposition was rallying against the provisions of the bill, BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath also opposed the government's move. Several opposition leaders led by SR Patil demanded that the bill be either withdrawn or referred to the Joint Selection Committee. But when the state government refused to heed to the demand, the opposition demanded for the division of votes. At one point, Chief Whip of the opposition M Narayanaswamy tore the bill and demanded the Chairperson to allow division of votes.

The government, caught in the pincer, had not alternative than to accept the demand. Accordingly, only 14 MLCs voted in favour of the bill while 26 MLCs voted against the bill and thereby defeating a major move of the state government. Fuming at the opposition, leader of the House and Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary accused the opposition leaders of setting a bad precedence by asking for division of votes due to the combined opposition of Congress and JD(S) in the 75 member Legislative Council.