COMEDK results announced; over 44,000 candidates clear test

As many as 44,111 candidates have cleared the entrance test, conducted by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at the private engineering colleges.

The results of COMEDK UGET were announced on Sunday. As many as 44 candidates from Karnataka featured in the top 100 ranks list.

Interestingly, this year boys outshone girls by securing all the top 10 ranks. The test was conducted online in 244 centres located across the country on

September 14.

Veeresh B Patil, a student of the Oxford Independent PU College, Bengaluru, has emerged the topper. “I could revise the key concepts by just looking at my notes which I made when my lecturers were teaching,” Patil said. The topper is aspiring for a seat in the Indian Institutes of Technology by writing the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) scheduled for next month.

Shiva Sudhan Rajamani of St Paul’s English School at JP Nagar, Bengaluru, who bagged the second rank, said, “I mainly focused on preparing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) and that preparation also helped me crack the COMEDK test.”

As many as 66,304 candidates had enrolled for the test. Of which, 44,111 of them (16,632 from Karnataka and 27,479 non-Karnataka) had appeared for the

test. A total of 4,660 candidates, including 1,244 candidates are from Karnataka, have managed to score between 90 and 100 percentile.

The students can get their rank cards by using their applicant login on the COMEDK website.

According to the press release issued by COMEDK, the details of tuition fees and counselling dates would be notified soon.

“The COMEDK counselling would be conducted online and the candidates have to upload the scanned copies of the documents using their login,” said the release.

