Conduct public consultation before declaring Hesaraghatta a reserve: CM Bommai

Amid vociferous demand to declare the Hesaraghatta grassland a conservation reserve, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed the Forest Department to conduct a public consultation and submit a report to understand various matters connected with such a move.

The decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the State Wildlife Board held on Thursday evening. Sources said the matter was discussed in detail, taking into consideration the recent protests against the proposal.

The Forest Department had sent the proposal to the board over two years ago for declaring 5,010 acres as a reserve to ensure protection of the area. In 2021, the board rejected the proposal without providing reasons.

Activists batting to protect the unique grassland ecosystem had taken the matter to the HIgh Court of Karnataka which noted that the Board's "cavalier" decision towards the proposal stems from "non-application of mind". The court had ruled that the proposal has to be considered afresh.

Thursday's decision, however, disappointed the conservationists. "The government's choice seems to be to delay the layer of protection, which has become a necessity in Hesaraghatta due to growing pressure from urbanisation. There is no need for the government to think twice about the proposal if those in power have observed the effects of climate change everyday," activist Joseph Hoover said.