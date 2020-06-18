Cong to launch ‘jail bharo’ against fuel hike, land reforms

Congress will soon launch a statewide ‘jail bharo’ campaign against the policies of the BJP governments in the Centre and the state, including the fuel price hike and the proposed amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

It was decided in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting chaired by former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday that protests should be held all over the state against the ruling BJP.

Siddaramaiah has even shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to roll back the fuel price hike and the “reduced burden will help the common man to have additional money in hand...”

The CLP meeting also discussed the implications of the government’s plan to open up agricultural land for purchase by even non-agriculturists by amending the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. “This will be a black legislation. The Congress will protest this across the state,” Siddaramaiah, who is also the leader of the opposition, said in a tweet.