Congress, JD(S) welcome Modi with brickbats

The Opposition Congress and JD(S) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Karnataka on Thursday, with former chief minister Siddaramaiah posing a slew of questions under the #UttaraKodiModi banner.

“Mr Narendra Modi, you did not visit Karnataka when it was devastated by floods, you did not visit Karnataka when our farmers cried for help. But all of a sudden, when you want to launch your political propaganda, you remember innocent people of Karnataka... Wah Modi Wah!,” Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets.

The former chief minister pontificated that the Centre was yet to give Karnataka its share of funds. “Karnataka is starved of Central government funds - no adequate flood relief, no GST revenue loss compensation, transfer of grant-in-aid delayed... Before attempting to fool our people, let the people of Karnataka know when will they get their due share,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also took a dig at the 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka. “With 25 MPs from BJP and the state government, people hoped for double engine. Instead, all

BJP representatives have turned off their engine & have become sycophants to play tune to your idiosyncrasies. Why are they scared of you?” he asked.

Listing out issues seeking Modi’s answers, Siddaramaiah said people are “fed up of your lies and double-edged sword comments.” The Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) project, Belagavi border issue, exams in Kannada, Tulu and Kodava in 8th schedule and “the list goes on,” Siddaramaiah said.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), too, attacked Modi and accused the Centre of “step-motherly treatment” towards Karnataka. “The poor economic policies of the Centre that have swallowed the GDP and development of the country are affecting the state too,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy targeted Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as well. “BSY lacks the strength to demand from the Centre what the state should get - grants and tax devolution... he’s a weak CM,” he said.