Jarkiholi writes to Bommai, withdraws 'Hindu' remark

Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi writes to Bommai, apologises for 'Hindu' remarks

He also asked the Chief Minister to constitute an investigating committee to find those who tried to defame him as an 'anti-Hindu'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 09 2022, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 19:03 ist
Satish Jarkiholi. Credit: DH Photo

After backlash for his controversial comments on the word 'Hindu', Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Satish Jarkiholi, has withdrawn and apologised for his statement, in a letter to state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. In the letter, he also asked the Chief Minister to constitute an investigating committee to find those who tried to defame him as an 'anti-Hindu'.

Also Read: Karnataka leader Satish Jarkiholi calls 'Hindu' word 'vulgar', Cong rejects statement

Jarkiholi, while speaking at Nippani in Belagavi district during an event organised by "Manav Bandhutva Vedike' on Sunday, had claimed that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a very dirty meaning. He had also said that a word and a religion from elsewhere are being forcefully imposed on people here, and demanded that there should be a proper debate in this regard.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
satish jarkiholi

What's Brewing

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

 