Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi writes to Bommai, apologises for 'Hindu' remarks

After backlash for his controversial comments on the word 'Hindu', Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Satish Jarkiholi, has withdrawn and apologised for his statement, in a letter to state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. In the letter, he also asked the Chief Minister to constitute an investigating committee to find those who tried to defame him as an 'anti-Hindu'.

Jarkiholi, while speaking at Nippani in Belagavi district during an event organised by "Manav Bandhutva Vedike' on Sunday, had claimed that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a very dirty meaning. He had also said that a word and a religion from elsewhere are being forcefully imposed on people here, and demanded that there should be a proper debate in this regard.

