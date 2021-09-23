Congress to organise 'Gandhi March' in Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency

The Karnataka unit of the Congress will organise a workshop called 'Gandhi March' (Gandhi Nadige) in honour of Mahatma Gandhi in the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency, former Union Minister Veerappa Moily said on Thursday.

"We are going to take out a march called 'Gandhi Nadige.' It will be limited to Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency," Moily said at a press conference. The programme will be held on September 26 at SBS Convention Hall in Devanahalli and the second programme will take place on September 29 at Soladevanhalli. The objective of the programme is to purify and revive the party so that it can take on the ruling BJP, the Congress leader said.

Moily, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, said politics today revolves around caste and cash for which he blamed the 'distorted politics' of the BJP. "The BJP has distorted politics with its caste and cash-based politics. It follows the divide and rule policy of the British and is dividing society on the lines of caste and religion," Moily charged. He also said that the BJP's policies have aided only the rich people.

Moily also alleged that the BJP has buried the issue of corruption and no anti-corruption crusaders including Anna Hazare are questioning the BJP. The government did not appoint any Lokpal from 2014 to 2017, Moily said adding, the appointment of Lokpal happened after the Supreme Court questioned the Centre.

Check out latest videos from DH: