Cop arrested for sexual assault on rape survivor

A police constable accused of sexually assaulting a minor, a rape survivor, was arrested by the Kadaba police on Monday.

Following a complaint from the survivor’s father, a case was registered under Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against constable Shivaraj at the Kadaba police station.

The girl’s father, in a complaint to the police, said that he and his wife were working as labourers. He said his minor daughter was sexually assaulted two years ago and the case was subsequently disposed of six months ago.

The father said the accused constable Shivaraju, attached to the Kadaba police station, kept making visits to his house in their absence on the pretext of issuing summons.

“When confronted, my daughter confessed that Shivaraj, promising to marry her, had a sexual relationship with her. As a result, my minor daughter is pregnant,” the father said in his complaint.

The father also accused Shivaraj of kidnapping his wife and daughter and keeping them in a secret location in Mangaluru.

As the cop’s shameful act of exploiting a rape victim went viral on social media, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan rushed to the Kadaba police station and held a meeting with the officials there.

Later, the SP told reporters that full details of the case would be revealed after a detailed investigation.

Check out latest videos from DH: