Cops begin probe into complaint against mutt administrator

The city police on Tuesday began investigation into a case of alleged sexual harassment and kidnap registered against Murugha Mutt administrative officer S K Basavarajan and his wife Soubhagya.

The probe was delayed as the complainant woman was not traceable. The investigating team on Tuesday recorded the statement of the children who were allegedly kidnapped. The team visited the government Bala Mandira where the girls are staying and obtained information from them.

The complainant had alleged that two girls studying in the school run by the Mutt left the hostel on July 24 for personal reasons, and reached the Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru. Basavarajan and Soubhagya, who brought these girls back from the police station, did not handover them to the hostel, but instead confined the girls in their house, according to the complaint.