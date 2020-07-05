Corona warriors continue to face stigma, discrimination

Campaigns highlighting the significance of frontline staff in battling the Covid-19 pandemic appears to have done little, as cases of discrimination against them continue to surface.

Gangamma Regan, a nurse serving at KIMS, Hubballi, alleged that her family was isolated by her neighbours following rumours that she had tested positive for Covid. Traumatised by the turn of events, she said that they were forced to remain inside the house as even children of the family were forbidden from interacting with others.

This is among the several instances of discrimination faced by frontline health workers in Karnataka. Gangamma, who recorded a video about her plight, told DH that discrimination against her family was brazen since last Sunday when the rumours surfaced.

“Two nurses at KIMS had tested positive for Covid. We were all tested soon after and were negative. Yet, due to rumours, the neighbours have stopped interacting with us. I was taken aback by the discrimination and have taken two days leave to sort myself out before resuming duty,” she said, adding that she had served in the Covid ward at Hubballi since the outbreak in March this year.

During a recent media-briefing, Revenue Minister R Ashoka had noted that some civilians had prevented doctors who served in ICUs from being quarantined at a private lodge in the city. “These doctors were in the frontline for 14 days and were being sent to quarantine as per norms,” Ashoka had said, assuring action against those involved in such

incidents.

When contacted, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that any such ill-treatment or misbehaviour will have legal consequences and will be treated as a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

“People are recognising and respecting corona warriors. In many places, people are organising felicitation ceremonies for them. The government will not tolerate any abuse against front-line health personnel, which include doctors, paramedic and ASHA workers,” he said.