Coronavirus: 1.10 lakh air passengers screened at airports

A total of 1.10 lakh people have been screened for coronavirus at airports across the state so far. Among them, about 75,000 people have been screened at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) alone, Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said.

Speaking at a press meet here, he said that throat swabs of 731 suspected people have been sent to the laboratory. Of which, six persons, including one victim from Kalaburagi, tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 32 people admitted to the isolation ward, about 12 people cured of the virus,

he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Kalaburagi will get a lab to test for COVID-19 in three-four days. The chief minister has requested the Union government to send the kits required for the test.

A total of 16 persons from UAE, Sri Lanka, USA and other countries have arrived in Kalaburagi from foreign trips so far and they are being isolated, he said.

A meeting has been convened in Bengaluru on Monday to seek a help from private individuals, like Sudha Murthy of Infosys Foundation, he

added.

“I had been to Tirupati to fulfill my vows. I visited the pilgrimage centre at night. Along with fulfilling the vow, I prayed the God to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state. As both science and religion are two faces of the same coin, we should have faith on both”, he told.