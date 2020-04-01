Coronavirus: 24-year-old Bengaluru man youngest to be put on ventilator in Karnataka

Going against the popular notion that it is the elderly who are at most risk of contracting and surviving COVID-19, the state witnessed a 24-year-old man being put on a ventilator in Bengaluru.

110 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Two of the patients (P101 and P102) are on ventilators and one (P43) is on assisted oxygen supply. Nine have been discharged so far and there have been three deaths.

There are 740 ventilators available for COVID-19 patients in the state. The health department has no information whatsoever on both patients who are on ventilators. This includes their travel history. What's worrying is that patient 102 is a 24-year-old man from Bengaluru.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In fact, in BBMP limits, the majority of COVID-19 patients are in the age group of 20 and 29. As many as 13 patients in BBMP limits are between 20 and 29 years of age, out of a total of 43 cases. P101 is a 62-year-old woman who is a resident of Bengaluru.

P103, P104, P105, P109, and P110 belong to the pharmaceutical company's cluster of patients in Mysuru's Nanjangud. The wife of the first employee of the company who tested positive (P52) has also tested positive. With this Mysuru's tally is 19, 17 are from the company and those in contact with the company's employees.

Tablighi Jamaat

"1,500 might have attended Tablighi Jamaat from Karnataka. 800 have been screened so far. They're being brought to screening centres for the screening process. 143 swab samples have been drawn so far because these attendees were symptomatic. Others are asymptomatic," said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Karnataka.

The state police chief Praveen Sood told DH that till yesterday they had traced 50 foreign nationals who participated in the congregation and they have been tracked and traced and all are under quarantine, efforts are on to trace others and number is changing every hour.

READ: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 1

The Karnataka Government has directed all Medical Colleges -- Government, Private and Deemed/Private University Medical Colleges to work in coordination with respective district authorities. The services of Community Medicine faculty of all medical colleges shall be utilised for community-based activities and for planning at district and taluka level.

Among the list of hospitals housing COVID-19 patients within BBMP limits, KC General Hospital in Malleshwaram, houses nine patients, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (7), Jayanagar General Hospital (6), four each in Epidemic Diseases Hospital, Manipal Hospital and Victoria Hospital, two in Mallige Medical Hospital, and one each in BGS Global, Columbia Asia Hospital, Vydehi Hospital, Vikram Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, People Tree Hospital, and Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.