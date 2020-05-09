Coronavirus: 36 new cases take Karnataka's tally to 789

36 new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 789, the health department said on Saturday. "36 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 789 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed.
This includes 30 deaths and 379 discharges," the department said in its midday situation report. The 36 new cases include- 12 from Bengaluru urban, seven from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, five from Davangere, three each from- Bantawal in Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga and Bidar, and one each from Tumakuru, Davangere and Vijayapura.
While most cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, three are with travel history to Ahmedabad, two are from a containment zone in Bengaluru, and one person's contact is under tracing.
