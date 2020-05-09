COVID-19: 36 new cases take Karnataka's tally to 789

Coronavirus: 36 new cases take Karnataka's tally to 789

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 09 2020, 13:35 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 13:36 ist
Representative image. (DH Photo)

36 new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 789, the health department said on Saturday. "36 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 789 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed.

Follow DH Coronavirus Live Blog For All The Latest Updates

This includes 30 deaths and 379 discharges," the department said in its midday situation report. The 36 new cases include- 12 from Bengaluru urban, seven from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, five from Davangere, three each from- Bantawal in Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga and Bidar, and one each from Tumakuru, Davangere and Vijayapura.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

While most cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, three are with travel history to Ahmedabad, two are from a containment zone in Bengaluru, and one person's contact is under tracing. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Unable to forget scene of accident: Aurangabad survivor

Unable to forget scene of accident: Aurangabad survivor

COVID-19: Stuck on cruise ships, crews beg to go home

COVID-19: Stuck on cruise ships, crews beg to go home

'Death Cap' mushrooms behind death of six in Meghalaya

'Death Cap' mushrooms behind death of six in Meghalaya

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

 