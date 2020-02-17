Coronavirus: Health Ministry releases guidelines for quarantined Wuhan evacuees

With the Indian evacuees from Wuhan who were quarantined at Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police camps in Manesar and Chhawla, Delhi, respectively, likely to travel back to their homes today, the Union Health Ministry released the final guidelines for those in-charge of the camps, health professionals, travellers and their family members for discharge from the quarantine facilities.

The number of evacuees travelling to Karnataka is not known.

They were quarantined in designated quarantine centres for 14 days. The final sample collection for all the travellers was taken up on the 13th and 14th day while being in the camp. The samples were collected and sent to the designated laboratories.

The reports for the same were received by 16th and 17th day in the camp through the Indian Council of Medical Research. Based on the reports a decision was taken to discharge the travellers.

The discharge, if agreed to, be done on the 18th day from the camp. Camp in-charge will accordingly intimate the travellers in advance so that they can make arrangement for their onward journey.



A detailed enumeration of the proposed place of stay by the travellers during the next 14 days will be obtained including contact numbers by the camp in-charge. The camp in-charge will plan to drop the travellers in either of the locations i.e. ISBT, Railway Station or Indira Gandhi International Airport as per the preference of the travellers.

While travelling back home, evacuees will have to provide details of their stay for next 14 days including their contact numbers. They have to obtain a list of District and State Surveillance Officers for follow up and report to them in case of any issue.

They will have to use a triple-layer surgical mask and follow the correct use and disposal of masks as briefed during the stay in the quarantine centre.

They will have to follow a frequent hand-washing schedule with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Use tissue paper/hand-kerchief to cover their nose and mouth, turn head away from the person facing them, while coughing/ sneezing. Monitor their temperature twice daily. They will also have to retain the aircraft boarding pass/rail ticket/details of journey by taxi including contact number of drivers.

After reaching home, they're to avoid visiting crowded places and monitor their health for 14 days after leaving the quarantine centre.

According to the guidelines, only an identified caregiver among family members should attend to them. He/she is also required to wear a mask and wash hands, every time he/she comes in contact with them.

If they develop fever, cough or difficulty in breathing, they will have to report to the nearest health facility. The vehicle/ambulance which would be used for transporting the patient also needs to be disinfected. The health facility has to be contacted for the disinfection procedure. If further assistance is required, one can call the Ministry of Health, Government of India’s Control Room number +91-11-23978046.

Other family members are to be in-home quarantine until the result of the sample is negative.