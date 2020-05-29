Coronavirus: Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike of 248 cases

Karnataka on Friday reported 248 Covid-19 cases, the highest spike in a single day, as a large number of people who returned from other states continue to test positive.

Out of the 248 cases, 227 (91.5%) are interstate passengers; 208 of them returned from Maharashtra. One international passenger also tested positive on Friday.

Maharashtra is one of the five states from which passengers are restricted entry into Karnataka by road.

A 50-year-old woman from Chikkaballapur district died on Friday, taking the state's virus toll to 48, apart from two suicides. The woman was shifted to a Covid-19 hospital in Bengaluru owing to acute kidney injury and pneumonia on Thursday. She tested positive on Thursday and died on Friday.

Majority of Friday's cases were reported from three districts: Raichur (62), Kalaburagi (61) and Yadgir (60). The other districts that reported cases in double digit include Udupi (15) and Bengaluru (12). Bengaluru Urban has seven patients whose contacts are still under tracing, one from Andhra Pradesh, one who returned from Tamil Nadu, and three returnees from Delhi.

A person who suffered from Influenza-like Illness (ILI) in Bengaluru Rural was diagnosed with Covid-19. Chikkaballapur had a contact of a previously diagnosed patient, an ILI case, one patient whose contact is still being traced, and one SARI case. Davangere had three cases who are contacts of previously diagnosed patients and an ILI case.

Mysuru had a returnee from Rajasthan who tested positive. Shivamogga and Chitradurga had a returnee each from Delhi who tested positive. Chikkamagaluru had two returnees from Delhi who tested positive. Hassan had three contacts of a previously diagnosed patient and one from a containment zone who tested positive. Tumakuru had a Delhi returnee and Ballari had seven from Rajasthan and one from Gujarat who tested positive.

Sixty patients were discharged on Friday alone. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state is 894. The total number of active cases is 1,837 while the total positive cases is 2,781. There are 15 patients admitted in the ICU.