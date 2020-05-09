Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: 'Zandu Balm' chilli fails to soothe Karnataka's Mundgod farmers

The green chilli farmers in the taluk are letting the crop wilt in the fields as they are not able to find a proper market for their produce due to the nationwide lockdown clamped to mitigate virus spread.

The farmers in the region grow Tejaswini (414) variety of chilli, which is popularly known as Zandu Balm for its high pungency and also for the fact that it is used in making balm.

The growers in Hungund, Agadi, Arishinageri, Nandigatta and Kundargi among other areas in the taluk have reaped a rich harvest of Tejaswini chilli cultivated on over 250 acres. This variety of chilli is in high demand in Maharashtra.

Normally, the traders and balm manufacturers from Maharashtra buy the produce through middlemen in Haveri, Hubbali and Belagavi. But the coronavirus-enforced shutdown in Maharashtra has hit the chilli farmers of Mundgod hard.

Growers of Tejasvini variety of green chilli poured out their woes to DH. “We are growing this variety of chilli for the past 3 to 4 years. We used to sell our produce at Rs 6,000 per quintal through the middlemen from Hubballi and Haveri. Crops are ready for harvesting but there are no takers. We have no option but to destroy the crop and prepare our lands for kharif season, rue Mundgod farmers Subhash Lamani, Mohan Harmalkar, Sikandar Hubballi, Shivaji and others.

We spend a minimum of Rs 1,800 per acre for cultivating Tejasvini chilli. The sowing seeds alone costs Rs 40,000 per kg. The price of the chilli has crashed to Rs 1,200 per quintal. How can we sell the produce at such a low price? So, we have decided to raze the crop, Abdul Rasheed, a chilli farmer from the taluk, said.

“Mumbai is reeling under Covid-19 pandemic. All markets are shut. The city will take a few months to return to normal. The Tejasvini variety of chilli grown this year will go waste. What to do...?,” Yallappa Melinamani, a farmer who broke down while pointing towards chillies strewn all over the place in his field, said.