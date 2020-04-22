CM BS Yediyurappa thanks farmers for showing resolve

Coronavirus lockdown: CM BS Yediyurappa thanks farmers for showing resolve

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 22 2020, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 22:16 ist
B.S. Yediyurappa

Allaying fears of food shortage, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that agricultural activities were underway across the state despite the lockdown.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“In several districts, harvesting has crossed 80%. This is a sign of the self-confidence of our farmers. It’s also a sign that food shortage will not be a worry. I thank the entire farming community,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
B S Yediyurappa
Lockdown
Karnataka
farmers
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

 