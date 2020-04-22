Coronavirus lockdown: CM BS Yediyurappa thanks farmers for showing resolve

Allaying fears of food shortage, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that agricultural activities were underway across the state despite the lockdown.

“In several districts, harvesting has crossed 80%. This is a sign of the self-confidence of our farmers. It’s also a sign that food shortage will not be a worry. I thank the entire farming community,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.