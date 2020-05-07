Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka gives Rs 1,610-cr balm to distressed sections

To assuage the humanitarian crisis caused due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced a Rs 1,610-crore special package that promises direct cash benefits to farmers, labourers, drivers, wavers and barbers.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"No state has tried to provide such a measure," Yediyurappa told a news conference. "We have announced these measures despite financial constraints. All developmental works will be put on hold to implement this package," he said.

Flower growers will get Rs 25,000 per hectare as compensation for the losses they have suffered during the lockdown. "Since all temples are closed and there are no festivals or other events, there is no demand for flowers," Yediyurappa said. "It is estimated that farmers cultivated flowers on about 11,687 hectares."

Yediyurappa also promised benefits to farmers who have grown vegetables and fruits. "Due to the lockdown, they were not able to market their produce. The government has decided to announce a relief package for these farmers, but we are studying this."

Washermen (dhobis) and barbers who were deprived of earnings during the lockdown will get a one-time relief of Rs 5,000. "This will benefit about 60,000 washermen and 2.30 lakh barbers," Yediyurappa said.

A similar compensation will be given to autorickshaw and taxi drivers. "There are an estimated 7.75 lakh auto and taxi drivers who will get Rs 5,000 each."

To prevent migration, Yediyurappa announced an additional Rs 3,000 financial assistance for construction labourers. The government has already paid Rs 2,000 to 11.80 lakh construction workers out of the total 15.80 lakh who are registered. "The remaining 4 lakh construction workers will get Rs 2,000 as soon as their bank account details are verified. With the additional Rs 3,000, all construction workers will totally get Rs 5,000," he said.

The government also announced a new scheme for weavers. Under the Nekarara Sammana Yojane, the government will deposit Rs 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of 54,000 handloom weavers, Yediyurappa said.

The COVID-19 situation, Yediyurappa said, is not yet over. "With everybody’s support, we have been successful in tackling the crisis. We also need to keep the economy going. Ultimately, it is the responsibility of citizens to keep the virus from spreading," he said.