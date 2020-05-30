Lockdown: KSRTC to continue bus services on May 31

Coronavirus Lockdown: KSRTC to continue bus services on May 31

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2020, 12:12 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 12:12 ist

The KSRTC will continue its inter-district bus services on Sunday in view of the lifting of the lockdown restrictions. 

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said in a communication that bus services will continue from 7 am to 7 pm on Sunday. The last service will depart from Bengaluru by 7 pm as the night curfew restrictions will prevail. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Close to 29,000 buses have been operated since commencing passenger services on May 19. Nearly 90000 people have travelled in the buses in which ridership has been restricted to enforce social distancing rules.

The KSRTC is also providing causal contract buses for the people travelling out of state. 

For more information contact: 7760990100, 7760990560.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

How coronavirus jumped from animals to humans decoded

How coronavirus jumped from animals to humans decoded

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 