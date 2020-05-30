Coronavirus Lockdown: KSRTC to continue bus services on May 31

The KSRTC will continue its inter-district bus services on Sunday in view of the lifting of the lockdown restrictions.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said in a communication that bus services will continue from 7 am to 7 pm on Sunday. The last service will depart from Bengaluru by 7 pm as the night curfew restrictions will prevail.

Close to 29,000 buses have been operated since commencing passenger services on May 19. Nearly 90000 people have travelled in the buses in which ridership has been restricted to enforce social distancing rules.

The KSRTC is also providing causal contract buses for the people travelling out of state.

For more information contact: 7760990100, 7760990560.