Coronavirus lockdown may continue after May 3 in Karnataka red zones

Stringent lockdown measures are likely to continue beyond May 3 in red zones in the state, while relaxations to further boost economic activity will be introduced in green zones in the coming days.

This was discussed at a three-hour-long meeting Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired with deputy commissioners on Monday.

Based on active coronavirus cases, Karnataka has marked six districts as red, which includes Bengaluru Urban. Sources said that lockdown will be lifted in red zones only if no cases are reported for 28 days, according to existing guidelines of the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa also attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers across India. The state government is awaiting directions from the Centre -- they are expected in the next couple of days -- on the way forward.

During the meeting with deputy commissioners, Yediyurappa sought to understand the ‘pulse’ of the people over the lockdown and whether strict social distancing measures were being followed. He also received inputs from district-in-charge ministers on the measures in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The government is keen on restarting economic and industrial activity in green districts where no cases have been reported. According to one deputy commissioner, who did not wish to be quoted, the CM sought a status report of COVID-19 from all DCs and measures taken to contain the spread in hotspots. It was noted that the cases were primarily in urban pockets as awareness had helped prevent its spread further.

There are 14 districts in the state where there are no active Covid-19 cases, according to data by the State War Room.

Code Red

Red Districts (over 15 active cases): Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Mysuru and Bengaluru Urban

Orange Districts (6-14 active cases): Bidar, Dharwad, Ballari, Dakshina Kannada and Mandya

Yellow Districts (1-5 active cases): Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Tumakuru, Chikballapur and Bengaluru Rural

Green Districts (no active cases): Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Haveri, Davangere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Kolar