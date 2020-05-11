Coronavirus: Mandya techie cremated near state border

The last rites of a techie from Mandya, who passed away in Maharashtra due to cardiac arrest, were conducted near Kognoli, Nippani taluk, on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, on Sunday night.

T A Soumya (38), a native of Tailur, Maddur taluk, died in Pune on Sunday. As she wasn’t a COVID-19 patient, Sharat, her husband, brought the body from Pune. The Mandya District Administration had denied him permission to bring the body to the district.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Sharat was waiting near the border for the approval for the e-pass he had applied. His daughter Yukta and his father Appayya were with him, said Assistant Commissioner, Chikkodi Sub-Division, Ravindra Karlinganavar.

On receiving the information, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi and his team met them and convinced them to conduct last rites on the banks of river Doodhganga. The last rites were performed accordingly.