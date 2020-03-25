Coronavirus: Nine new cases reported, state’s tally now at 42

Nine new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday taking the state’s tally to 42. It was 33 on Monday.

The Health Department on Tuesday uploaded names and addresses of 14,910 individuals who are under home quarantine on its website.

As many as 38 Covid-19 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable. Patient 2 and 4 were discharged on Tuesday. Patient 5 was the first to be discharged in the state.

Patient 34 is a 32-year-old man, resident of Kasargod, Kerala, who had a history of travel to Dubai and arrived in Mangaluru on March 20. The patient has been quarantined and isolated at a designated hospital in Mangaluru.

Patient 35 is a 40-year-old man, a resident of Uttara Kannada district who had a history of travel to Dubai and arrived in India on March 21. The patient has been isolated and is being treated at a designated hospital in Uttara Kannada district.

Patient 36 is a 65-year-old man, a resident of Uttara Kannada district, who had a history of travel to Dubai and arrived in Mumbai on March 18 and travelled to Uttara Kannada by train. The patient has been isolated and is being treated at a designated hospital in Uttara Kannada district.

Patient 37 is a 56-year-old woman, a resident of Chikkaballapura district, family member and co-passenger of Patient 19 and Patient 22. She had a history of travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, who had arrived in Hyderabad on March 14. The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital in Chikkaballapur.

Patient 38 is a 56-year-old woman, resident of Bengaluru and contact of Patient 13. She has been isolated at a designated hospital in Bengaluru. Out of 38 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka, three patients are passengers who were on their way to Kerala and had landed in airports in Karnataka.

Patient 39 is a 47-year-old man, a resident of Kasargod, who had a history of travel to Dubai and arrived in Mangaluru. The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital in Mangaluru. Patient 40 is a 70-year-old woman, a resident of Kasargodu who had a history of travel to Saudi Arabia and arrived in Mangaluru. The patient has been isolated and is being treated at a designated hospital in Mangaluru.

Patient 41 is a 23-year-old man, a resident of Kasargod, who had a history of travel to Dubai and arrived on March 20 in Mangaluru. The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital in Mangaluru.

Patient 42 is a 37-year-old woman from Chitradurga, who returned from the US on March 20 to Bheemasamudra. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Davangere. While the Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner R Vinoth Priya at a press conference confirmed the positive case, the state health and family welfare maintained that confirmatory PCR test was still pending.

Out of 42 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka, so far six cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in airports and being treated in Karnataka.