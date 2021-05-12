Coronavirus vaccine supply could take months: Karnataka Chief Secretary

"Not days, but it could take months". This was Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar’s candid answer on when Karnataka will receive the three crore Covid-19 vaccine doses for which it has placed orders.

“We’re also waiting. I can’t say in how many days (we will receive the doses). It can take months also,” Kumar told reporters.

Karnataka has placed orders for three crore vaccine doses - two crore for Covishield and one crore for Covaxin. “Out of the three crore, we have received seven lakh doses,” he said.

Owing to the shortage of vaccines, all available doses will be given to those aged above 45 years due for their second dose.

“For the 45+ age category, our vaccine allotment for the first 15 days of the month is 13 lakh Covishield and one lakh Covaxin. We have received seven lakh Covishield and 80,000 Covaxin doses,” Kumar said.

“Whatever is coming now will be given to those who are due for the 2nd dose,” he said, adding that on-site registration for vaccination is no longer available.

Kumar put the onus on the vaccine manufacturers. “We have placed orders. We need the companies to give us a schedule based on which we can plan,” he said.

Covishield, the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, is made locally by the Serum Institute of India, whereas Bharat Biotech makes Covaxin.

The Covid-19 vaccination in Karnataka started on January 16. “In four months, we’ve received one crore doses,” Kumar said. “We will need 6.5 crore doses in all. It depends on the manufacturers, their production capacity and delivery schedule,” he said.

On Tuesday, Karnataka finalised its plan to float a global tender to import two crore vaccine doses. “If more vaccines are approved, then we will have more suppliers,” Kumar said.

“Supply will start properly in the coming days,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters. “As said by the High Court and the Centre, priority will be given to those due for their second dose,” he said. “Everyone will definitely get the vaccine, but it will be staggered and on different dates.”