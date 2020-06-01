Single-day leap of 73 cases, Udupi goes past 200-mark

Coronavirus: With single-day leap of 73 cases, Udupi goes past 200-mark

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jun 01 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:18 ist
Private buses venture on to the road after a gap of nearly two months in Udupi. DH Photo

The coastal district witnessed its biggest single-day spike of 73 infections as its case count jumped to 260 on Monday. 

Among those who tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours (ending 5 pm on Monday) are four DAR personnel.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh told reporters, “Out of the 73 new cases, contacts of 68 have been traced while the contact-tracing the remaining five patients are underway. Among the 68 patients, as many as 61 are Maharashtra returnees while three have a travel history to Dubai, UAE.”

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

 All 68 patients had been shifted to the designated Covid-19 hospitals. Elderly, pregnant women and children were admitted to TMA Pai Hospital and the others had been shifted to the nearby government hospitals, he said.

Fears of Community transmission of coronavirus have gripped Udupi as many people, with no travel history, are contracting the virus. And it is not a misplaced fear for many interstate travellers have returned home after completing a reduced seven-day institutional quarantine. Add to it the reports of over 7000 samples in the district are still pending. 

The DC added, the district has 195 active cases. As many as 64 patients have been discharged, post recovery while one patient lost battle against the virus.

Police quarters at Heroor, Kiri Manjeshwara, Paduvare, Yadtare, Nada, Bejooru and Harathooru have been sealed after four DAR personnel tested positive for Covid-19.

Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan told reporters that the police stations, where the infected cops worked, would be sanitised. The primary and secondary contacts of the cops were being traced, he added.

Dakshina Kannada reported four fresh cases on Monday. Of the four cases, a 45-year-old woman was presented with SARI while one person was a Gujarat returnee. The contact-tracing for the remaining two cases is underway.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra returnees continued to bother Kalaburagi and Hassan districts. Kalaburagi recorded 24 fresh cases while Hassan saw 16 fresh cases.

