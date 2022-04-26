Court issue arrest warrant against six, told to surrender before CID within week

The Third JMF Court has on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against six people including Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School president Divya Hagaragi in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.

Divya Hagaragi, Irrigation Department junior engineer Manjunath Melakundi, Raveendra Melakundi, Jnyan Jyothi School headmaster Kashinath, teachers Archana and Shantibai had applied for anticipatory bail.

The CID officials explained to the court the need of arresting and interrogating them for their alleged role in the scam. Judge Santosh Srivastava issued an arrest warrant and directed the accused to surrender before the CID officials within a week. In case, the accused fail to surrender before them, their property can be confiscated, the court told.

Another accused nabbed

The CID officials on Tuesday arrested S V Sunil Kumar, a resident of Kalaburagi city, for his alleged involvement in the PSI recruitment scam. He has written examination at the examination centre set up Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School and is accused of writing the exam by using electronic devise.

According to the sources, Sunil has reportedly involved in the fraud through Rudragouda who was already arrested by the police.

