Covid-19 crisis: Sputnik V flies off the shelves in Bengaluru

With supplies of Covid-19 vaccines falling short in the past few weeks and increased clamour to get a jab after unlocking, citizens are ready to take any vaccine available in the city.

Vaccination slots for Sputnik V, which was launched less than 10 days ago, are totally booked in all the four vaccination sites in Bengaluru where they're being offered.

Sputnik's 21-day interval between doses, which is shorter compared to Covishield and Covaxin, is also leading to its increased uptake.

In Vydehi Hospital, Whitefield, Address Health clinic, Hulimavu Gate, Tenet Diagnostics and United Hospital, both in Jayanagar, vaccination slots for Sputnik V are totally booked. Though Manipal Hospital's available slots do not show up on the Co-WIN portal, the hospital said Sputnik V stock is still available with them after administering 3,500 doses from June 29 till date.

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD, Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, said, "Since June 29, more than 3,500 Sputnik V doses have been administered. The Sputnik vaccine's efficacy is good. We have not seen any side effects. Also, the duration between the vaccine doses is shorter and that is an advantage." Unlike other vaccines, Sputnik comes with two different vaccines for doses 1 and 2 and it is highly recommended to be administered with an interval of 21 days in between.

Dr Shanthakumar Muruda, Executive Director, United Hospital, said, "Out of 2,400 Sputnik V doses which we had received, more than 1,200 doses have already been administered. We have also ordered an additional 12,000 doses of Sputnik V, which is expected to arrive on the afternoon of July 8 from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd."

Explaining the reasons for its quick uptake, Muruda said, "Sputnik is more than 90% effective against Covid-19. Dose 1 and dose 2 have to be administered in 21 days. Also, dose 2 is reserved for the person getting dose 1. With early completion of vaccination, individuals develop immunity against Covid-19 in a shorter span of time. Also, its effectiveness is second best against Delta variant of the Covid virus among available vaccines in the world."