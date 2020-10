Karnataka government on Friday issued 10-point guidelines ahead of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations.

The guidelines directed authorities to celebrate Rajyotsava - held on November 1 - in a simple and meaningful manner. Only a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to participate in flag-hoisting events held during the day throughout the state, an order by Chief Secretary T M Vijaybhasker said.