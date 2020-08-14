Covid-19 insurance claims: Karnataka among top 5

Among the 90,000 insurance claims received for Covid-19 in India, Karnataka’s Covid-19 patients have made the fifth-highest number of claims with 6,800 claims, revealed Sashidharan Nair, Technical Advisor (Health) of the General Insurance Council to DH.

Understandably, Maharashtra with the highest number of coronavirus cases made 44,000 Covid-19 insurance claims followed by Tamil Nadu with 12,000, Delhi 10,000 and Gujarat 7,600. Considering the tech population of the state, a lot of them have corporate insurance covers and hence the higher percentage of the insured population.

Earlier this month, amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the country, the insurance regulator IRDAI mandated all insurers to launch Corona Kavach health insurance policy for both individuals and families.

This is a standard policy created to provide insurance for Covid-19 treatment.