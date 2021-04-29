Covid-19: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa directs audit of Remdesvir, oxygen availability

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed authorities to conduct an audit of Remdesvir and oxygen availability to ensure that they are delivered to those who require it the most.

Oxygen beds and ventilators should also be used judiciously, he said.

At a meeting held to review the Covid-19 situation with DCs, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats, SPs and health officials of districts, Yediyurappa asked officials to limit testing to only those with symptoms and ensure that RT-PCR test results are out in 24 hours.

"Measures should also be taken to ensure that all hospitals receive oxygen on time," he said, advising neighbouring districts to cooperate in case an urgent requirement of oxygen arose.

During the meeting, the CM pulled up several Deputy Commissioners for not arranging enough beds to treat Covid-19 victims in their respective districts. "Many Deputy Commissioners have not made proper arrangements of beds (for Covid patients). Covid Care Centres too are not open," he said, directing them to ensure Covid Care Centres are ready in all taluks.

With fears of increase in cases in rural areas due to migration from Bengaluru during the 14-day 'close down', Yediyurappa directed district authorities to closely monitor those returning from the state capital to contain the second wave of Covid pandemic in the state.

Funds were already released to DC accounts to ensure all Covid patients under home isolation receive kits to monitor their health, and to form teams for periodic monitoring of such patients, he said.

Patients from neighbouring states such as Maharashtra are entering Karnataka and receiving treatment in the hospitals. "They are filling up the beds in our hospitals. DCs should take suitable action about the same," he added.