Covid-19: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tells authorities to decrease antigen tests, fatality rate

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed authorities to ramp up RT-PCR testing instead of the faster rapid antigen tests (RAT) even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Directions were also issued to take steps towards keeping mortality rate below 1%. The case fatality rate in Karnataka is 1.4%, according to the Covid-19 war room.

The CM reviewed ten districts that have emerged as Covid-19 hotspots: Udupi, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mysuru, Ballari, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Udupi and Tumakuru. These districts account for nearly 30% of the state’s active Covid-19 cases and 40% of all deaths because of the infection.

“The districts are doing more RATs. It was directed to reduce this and increase RT-PCR tests,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. “RAT must be done only when it’s inevitable.”

Till date, Karnataka has conducted 55.24 lakh tests of which 20.5 lakh are RAT and 34.71 lakh are RT-PCR.

During the meeting, Yediyurappa found that the high positivity rate in RAT was adding to the state’s Covid-19 tally, showing poorly on the government’s efforts to regulate the spread of the virus.

Concerns were flagged over the number of Covid-19 deaths in the ten districts. When Yediyurappa reviewed the death audit, it was found that fatality was high in Dharwad (2.8%). He ordered a special team to visit the district to take stock of this.

“Audits must be done to determine the cause of deaths that occur within 72 hours of hospitalization,” Yediyurappa said. “Across the state, 50% of deaths have occured in the first 72 hours. So, it is crucial to conduct tests and identify infection.”

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said officials from the ten districts had been asked to go on an overdrive. “The death rate should be brought down to 1%. It has come under control in some districts. In the next one week, whatever is necessary will be done to control this,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also asked the government to keep the fatality rate below 1%.

Dasara amid Covid

Considering the high number of Covid-19 cases in Mysuru, Yediyurappa asked the district administration to submit an exclusive report ahead of the Dasara celebrations. “Let Dasara activities be held in the virtual mode and all precautionary measures should be take up mandatorily,” he told officials.

RAT must at Krishna

All persons entering Krishna, the Chief Minister's home office, will be made to undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT). A kiosk has been set up outside Krishna where the tests will be done for visitors. Only those who test negative will be allowed inside, sources said.