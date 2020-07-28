Covid-19: Karnataka Postal dept takes rakhi online

To ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic in the state does not dampen the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on August 3, the Karnataka Postal Department has launched an online 'Rakhi Post'.

By registering online and paying Rs 100, one will now be able to send rakhis to different destinations across the country from the state without stepping out.

“India Post has arranged to deliver rakhis and personalised messages in a special Rakhi cover by speed post anywhere in the country. Attractive designs are available to choose from and options for a standard message (personalized with your name) can be picked. A photo of your own message, in any language, can also be uploaded. A colour print of your message will accompany the Rakhi,” said N Sriharsha, Mangaluru Division Senior Superintendent of Post Offices (SSPO).

There is also an option of sending rakhis to the brave soldiers guarding India's borders in Ladakh using the option “Message for Soldier".

People can track the status of their Rakhis through the speed post tracking number that will be communicated after dispatch, he added.

There is only limited stock of rakhis available and bookings are open till July 31. The payment can be made using internet banking, IPPB of the postal department, Google Pay, Bhim App, PhonePe, he added.

To register and book Rakhis, use this link: https://karnatakapost.gov.in/ Rakhi_Post/