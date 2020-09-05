Covid-19: Karnataka reports over 9,000 new cases in 24 hours yet again

Karnataka reported more than 9,000 cases yet again on Saturday, with day's tally of 9,746.

However, on the bright side, with 9,102 discharges, the total number of recoveries are now more than 2.83 lakh. The death toll reached 6,317 with 128 fatalities reported on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in the state is now more than 3.89 lakh.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,093 cases taking its total positives to more than 1.44 lakh. With 3,226 patients discharged on Saturday, the number of recoveries in the state capital reached more than 1.01 lakh.

The districts with the next highest number of cases after the capital include Mysuru (790), Belagavi (473), Davangere (395), and Dakshina Kannada (377).

Out of 76,761 total tests done on Saturday, 35,530 were antigen tests and 41,231 were RTPCR tests.

Labour and Sugar Minister Shivaram Hebbar and his wife Vanajakshi on Saturday tested positive for novel coronavirus, reports DHNS from Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district.

“My wife and I underwent tests at Yellapur taluk hospital. The reports have returned positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Since we both are asymptomatic, doctors have advised us to undergo home quarantine for a week,” the minister told DH.

He advised those who’d come in contact with him in the last two days to get tested and take required precautions.