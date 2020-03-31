COVID-19: Karnataka tally 91; one patient on ventilator

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2020, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 00:51 ist
Volunteers distribute food packs to people during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, taking the total tally to 91.

Four cases were reported from a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud, Mysuru district, where six employees have already tested positive.

Mysuru district has 12 patients, second highest in the state after Bengaluru.

Three of a family in Hosapete town, and the three-year-old son of the third casualty (from Sira) tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

In desperation, the Health Department is taking swabs from packages of bulk materials imported by the company from China. It is not known when the packages arrived in India.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said, “Swabs are being taken from the packages of bulk material imported by the company from China.”

Henceforth, all the district hospitals will be the COVID-19-exclusive hospitals. Those who are already admitted will be shifted to private hospitals empaneled under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka till the emergency period of COVID-19 is over.

One patient unstable

Meanwhile, patient 47 in Karnataka is unstable. She has been put on a ventilator. She is the first to be put on a ventilator in the state.

She is a 63-year-old woman, a resident of Bengaluru who had travelled to Athens in Greece, and London, and arrived in Bengaluru on March 18.

 

