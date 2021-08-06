Covid-19: Karnataka's first Eta variant case found in Mangaluru

The State revealed its first Eta variant or B.1.525 case in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Dr Vishal Rao, member of the State Genomic Surveillance Committee told DH, "This case is from last month from Mangaluru and is a couple of weeks old. But this is not a variant of concern yet."

Currently, we are pushing for the gap between samples being sent for genomic sequencing to result being conveyed to respective civic bodies of districts to three days. This will help us mount an appropriate public health response."

As of March 5, the Eta variant had been detected in 23 countries. The first cases were detected in December 2020 in the UK and Nigeria, and as of 15 February, it had occurred in the highest frequency in Nigeria.

As of 24 February 56 cases were found in the UK. Denmark, which sequences all its Covid-19 cases, found 113 cases of this variant from 14 January to 21 February, of which seven were directly related to foreign travel to Nigeria.

As of July 2021, UK experts are studying it to ascertain how much of a risk it could be. It is currently regarded as a "variant under investigation", but pending further study, it may become a "variant of concern".