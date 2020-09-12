Covid-19: KPCC President DK Shivakumar under one-week home quarantine

Cong leader DK Shivakumar under 1-week home quarantine

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 12 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 20:31 ist
DK Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, who just recovered from Covid-19, said on Saturday that he would be under home quarantine for an entire week.

“Yesterday (Friday), I came back from Covid hospital. I’m healthy and I look recovered, thanks to your wishes and blessings,” Shivakumar said. “But doctors have advised me not to meet anyone for another week. So, I need to be under home quarantine. Please don’t come home to meet me, because my staff won’t allow that,” he told party workers and supporters.

On August 24, the 58-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar for Covid-19 treatment. He was discharged on August 31 after he “responded well to the treatment,” the hospital had said in a statement.

However, Shivakumar was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar last week as fever relapsed.

