COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

Almost 80% of parents are not ready to send their children to school until there is a proper solution/treatment for Covid-19 or at least till the Dasara holidays.

The Primary and Secondary Education Department received this feedback during an exercise to gather the opinion of various stakeholders, including parents and teachers, about the opening of schools for the 2020-21 academic year.

The education department had directed schools to submit parents’ feedback by June 20.

Sources revealed that about 70% of the districts have sent their reports and a few more are expected to do so in a day or two.

“Of the responses that we have got till date, about 80% of parents are not ready to send their kids to schools until there is some treatment for Covid-19 or at least till the completion of Dasara holidays,” a senior official said.

The official said a decision will be taken after they receive responses from all districts.

The report will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, which had granted powers to the states to take a decision based on the feedback of all stakeholders.

Working parents differ

Meanwhile, working parents have urged the government to reopen schools as it has become difficult for them to manage children amid the work-from-home scenario.