Covid-19 positive man travelled in Kolar villages

The movement of a Covid-19 positive person in different parts of the district has raised concerns.

It is said that the man from Bayalu Narasapur in Bengaluru rural district, who tested positive, visited many parts of the district. “The district administration is verifying travel history of a man from Bayalu Narasapur. It is shocking,” said Excise and district in-charge minister

H Nagesh.

He is one of 34 people from the district who reportedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi between March 13 and 15.

After he returned to his native place, his throat swabs and blood samples were sent to a laboratory for a report. The investigation reports indicated that he had Covid-19. At present, he is undergoing treatment at an isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru .

A probe revealed that he visited Vemagal, Narasapur, Kyalnur and surrounding villages for religious activities. He also stayed at mosques in these places.

The health department officials are now tracing people who came in contact with him. So far, Kolar district has not reported any Covid-19 cases. As a precautionary measure, the district administration has kept 47 people under quarantine.