Covid-19 test of passengers at railway stations mandatory, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that instructions have been given to officials to conduct compulsory Covid-19 test on all passengers at railways stations, mainly those coming from outside the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons on his arrival at the national capital. This is his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister.

He said full powers have been given to deputy commissioners of the district to take required steps to control Covid-19. Instructions were also given to the Superintendent of Police to extend full co-operation to control the pandemic, he said.

Soon, border districts officials will hold a meeting to keep a strict vigil on people coming from outside the states and there will be mandatory Covid-19 screening at state entry points as a precautionary measure to prevent the third wave, he said.

He also said he would hold a meeting with officials regarding the distribution of compensation to families who lost their properties due to the flood.

He said he will expand the Cabinet soon after holding a discussion with the national president and other leaders.



Bommai also met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. On Saturday, he will meet Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and will request him to give early approval to pending irrigation projects in the state.