Home quarantined? Send Karnataka govt selfie every hour

COVID-19: Those in home quarantine in Karnataka directed to send selfies every hour to govt

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2020, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 12:04 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

The Government of Karnataka has found an interesting way to make sure all those, who are under home quarantine, obey the rules.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

All those, under quarantine, have to send selfies to the government, every 60 minutes except from 10 pm to 7 am using the quarantine watch mobile app. If they don’t, government teams are authorised to send defaulters to mass quarantine facilities. According to a circular, the selfies contain GPS coordinates, which helps teams monitor location and movement.

Asked if home-quarantined can take pictures every hour and send it at the end of the day together, Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary, Health Department, said, “The pictures are time stamped. So, they have to send it every
hour.”

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

When asked if this inconveniences patients to a large extent as one may want to nap in the afternoon, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “One can relax for two hours at noon while having lunch and nap. This is to ensure strict surveillance and we have to take it seriously. But we will not be very strict. This kind of surveillance is important.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
selfie
isolation
quarantine
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 