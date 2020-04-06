COVID-19: Two fever clinics opened in Sira, says DHO

DHNS
Sira,
  Apr 06 2020
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 23:09 ist
Representative image/iStock

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 death in Sira in Tumakuru district, two fever clinics have been opened in Sira town said District Health Officer Dr B R Chandrika.

People having symptoms like fever, headache, cough and cold should get themselves treated at these fever clinics, she said. If symptoms persist, they will be admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital, she added.  

She said that private hospitals that had shut down following the viral outbreak have been convinced to remain open and treat the sick. “Only elderly doctors and paramedics with diabetes or blood pressure, are exempted from working,” she added.   

She noted that 480 people who had traveled and come back to the district are under observation and 263 are under quarantine. As many as 18 people who came back from the Tablighi Jamaat are also being monitored, she added.

