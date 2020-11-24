Covid-19 vaccine may be available in a month, says BSY

Covid-19 vaccine may be available in a month, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

We have made arrangements for the transportation, storage and for administering of the vaccine at the district-levels, BSY said

Sathish Kumar T R
Sathish Kumar T R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 24 2020, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 17:53 ist
BS Yediyurappa file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the Covid-19 vaccine may be available in a month.

Speaking to media persons, at the Mysuru Airport, at Mandakalli, on the outskirts of the city, the CM said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the CMs of all states, in a video conference, to make arrangements to administer the vaccine in phases, on priority".

"The PM has hinted that the vaccine may be available in a month. We have made arrangements for the transportation, storage and for administering of the vaccine at the district-levels," Yediyurappa said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

Disney opens online store in India

Disney opens online store in India

Snowfall, rains in Kashmir valley for second day

Snowfall, rains in Kashmir valley for second day

'The Queen's Gambit' takes Netflix's most-watched title

'The Queen's Gambit' takes Netflix's most-watched title

Traders and bankers embrace VR

Traders and bankers embrace VR

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

 