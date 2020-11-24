Covid-19 vaccine may be available in a month, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the Covid-19 vaccine may be available in a month.

Speaking to media persons, at the Mysuru Airport, at Mandakalli, on the outskirts of the city, the CM said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the CMs of all states, in a video conference, to make arrangements to administer the vaccine in phases, on priority".

"The PM has hinted that the vaccine may be available in a month. We have made arrangements for the transportation, storage and for administering of the vaccine at the district-levels," Yediyurappa said.