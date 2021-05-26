Covid rule violation: Karnataka HC seeks report on action taken against B Y Vijayendra

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the state government seeking details of action taken against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra violating Covid-19 guidelines and conducting a special puja at a temple in Nanjangud.

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by Letzkit Foundation, a division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, questioned the privilege accorded to one person in violation of the guidelines.

“The temple was opened and puja was conducted for one person’s convenience. This is violation of the government’s guidelines. Submit a report by June 3 on the action taken,” the bench said.

Advocate G R Mohan had submitted that Vijayendra, along with family, had visited the Nanjundeshwara Temple on May 18 for performing a special puja.

BJP’s Belagavi rally issue

The high court also expressed its displeasure over the BJP’s rally in Belagavi on January 17 conducted in violation of the rules introduced to curb Covid-19.

Responding to the police commissioner’s affidavit that said the violators have been fined, the bench said: “The police commissioner doesn’t seem to have knowledge of the law. No FIR has been registered against the organisers. The rules of the law have been completely ignored. This affidavit cannot be accepted. Submit an affidavit by June 3,” it said.

The bench also sought a report on compliance with its earlier order that FIR should be filed against all those who participated in the rally. The case was adjourned to July 4.