Create conducive learning environment in schools, Bommai tells officials

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that high schools will reopen from Monday and that priority would be accorded to create a conducive atmosphere for learning.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi on Sunday, he said, as the high schools are reopening, the DCs, SPs, and officials of the Education Department have been instructed to work in co-ordination and visit the schools to create a harmonious situation. A decision on reopening of PU classes would be taken after reviewing the situation, he noted.

The police officials are monitoring social media posts on hijab issue. Normalcy should be restored in schools and colleges. The priority is to create a conducive atmosphere for the students to pursue their studies, Bommai said.

Replying to a question on the state budget, the chief minister said, “The thinking is on an all-round development of Karnataka. Economy has suffered in the last two years. It has attained a semblance of stability in the last 4-5 months. Revenue collection too is recovering.

“However, the budget would be prepared with an objective of overall economic development, and public welfare with financial discipline,” he noted. “We want to give a boost to the economy. Greater priority would be on welfare of the poor,” he said.

Replying to a question, Bommai said that a committee headed by retired IAS officer M R Srinivasamurthy has been constituted to suggest measures for revival of RTCs including NWKRTC, KKRTC and BMTC.

