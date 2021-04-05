Crumbling Hampi, Pattadkal monuments get restoration boost

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up conservation and restoration of monuments at UNESCO world heritage site Hampi.

Several monuments, including the fort wall near the famed Kamal Mahal and pillars of Saalu Mantap, had crumbled recently due to the vagaries of nature. The ASI had identified several such monuments and prepared an action plan to restore them.

In the first phase, the premier agency to protect and conserve the cultural heritage of the country will take up restoration of Bishtappayya Gopura of Virupaksheshwara Temple, mantap behind Vijaya Vittala Temple, Chandikeshwari Temple, Saalu Mantaps near Krishna Temple, Paan Supari Bazaar and the two-storey mantap behind Tulabhara Smaraka.

The metallic arch fixed to Bishtappayya Gopura during the British Raj is crumbling. The ASI authorities have taken up the restoration of the massive gopura. Also, the pillars of Saalu Mantaps and the two-storey mantap are being strengthened with iron pillars and structures.

With rising Mercury levels, influx of tourists to the City of Ruins has come down drastically. Low tourist footfall has paved way for the restoration.

P Kalimuttu, deputy superintendent, ASI (Hampi Circle), told DH, "The ASI has taken up restoration of monuments so that these breath-taking pieces of Vijayanagar architecture are preserved for future generations. We are just strengthening the weak pillars and monuments with iron structure or scaffolding. No new work is being taken up," he said.

Brass rings for victory pillar

The 1,200-year-old victory pillar in UNESCO site Pattadkal, Bagalkot district, which had developed cracks to natural wear and tear, has been restored with brass rings.

Vittal S Badiger, superintendent, ASI (Dharwad Circle) told DH, " Our in-house technicians have inserted brass rigns to Vijayastambh. There is no danger to the pillar now."

In the next phase, the monument will be given a chemical treatment. A similar stone used to construct the Vijayastambh will be used to fill the cracks (mending). Also, there is a need to mask the marks of the brass rings on the pillar. We have written to KLE Polytechnic College, Hubballi, for technical assistance.

DH, on January 7, had reported highlighting the precarious condition of the Chalukyan era monument. Following this, the ASI (Dharwad Circle) had assured to restore the victory pillar, also one of the early Kannada inscriptions.