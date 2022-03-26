CS-led committee to supervise the speedy implementation of Budget: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that a committee, headed by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, would be constituted for speedy implementation of this year's Budget announcements through proper coordination between different departments, and supervision.

"Departments concerned are already instructed to implement the Budget speedily. The committee to be formed will supervise -- from issuing work orders to work completion. The purpose is to get clearance from the Finance Department and coordinate between departments fast to implement the budget. This is being done for the first time," he said.

Investment

Karnataka is in the top position of the country in getting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the last three quarters. It shows the faith of foreign investors in Karnataka, Bommai said.

"Our government is giving due importance to industrialisation. Preparations are on for the Global Investors Meet to be held in Bengaluru in November. The target is to attract huge investment, he added.

Visits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Karnataka on April 1 to launch a major programme to boost milk production and launch the Yashaswini scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in Bengaluru on April 5, but the visit is not yet confirmed, Bommai noted.

"Cabinet expansion issue is not discussed with central leaders when they come to Bengaluru. When they call, I would go to Delhi to discuss," he added.

Check out the latest DH videos here: