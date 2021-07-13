CT Ravi bats for population control law

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday pushed for a population control law in Karnataka on the lines of the one proposed in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

Ravi said this a day after Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave hints that the state government had no such plans.

"As natural resources are limited, it is essential to control the population," Ravi said.

"Population of India has grown from 33 crore during independence to nearly 140 crore today, leading to increased expenditure on social welfare and stretching the natural resources available. Therefore, it is essential to have discussions on such population control legislation," he said.

To a question on whether a law was required in states such as Karnataka where total fertility rates were on the wane, leading to eventual decline in population, Ravi said that any law introduced can be reconsidered later.

"If the population decreases, the population control legislation can be withdrawn," he said.

On Monday, Bommai said population control measure was a policy matter that needed discussion and deliberation.

“Population control has been there for a long time. There’s also family planning, which is different from incentivising population control. It has to be deliberated. We will take a call,” Bommai said.

Ravi refused to comment on continued disgruntlement among party leaders in the state despite warnings by the BJP central leadership.

However, Ravi said that the party leadership was aware of all statements issued by legislators. "Action will be taken at the right time," he said.