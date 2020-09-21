CUK receives 70k applications for just 860 seats

The Central University of Karnataka has received around 70,000 applications seeking admission to a total of 860 seats in graduate and undergraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21.

CUK Vice-Chancellor H M Maheshwaraiah told DH that CUK Rajasthan had received around 74,000 applications and thus CUK Kalaburagi stands second in the country in terms of number of applications received.

The selection will be made through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET). The varsity was established at Kadaganchi near Kalaburagi during 2009-10.

The CUCET is a national level examination which is regulated by central universities jointly.

“The students who passed out of the CUK have given a good opinion about the varsity. It might have triggered a spike in the number of applications seeking admission in the varsity. The CUK has about 48% girl students from across the nation,” the VC explained.

According to the statistics, the varsity had received only 131 applications for the Common Entrance Test held in 2009-10, and a total of 38 students got admitted. The number of applications rose to 2,832 in 2012-13 and 296 students had secured admission.

Virtual convocation

The fifth convocation of Central University of Karnataka will be held virtually on September 23 at 11 am and University Grants’ Commission (UGC) Chairman D P Singh will deliver a convocation speech