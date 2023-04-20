DA case: HC dismisses D K Shivakumar's petition

In a big setback to Congress leader D K Shivakumar, the high court on Thursday rejected his petition challenging the state government’s consent to the CBI investigation in the disproportionate assets case.

Justice K Natarajan dismissed the petition filed by Shivakumar. However, the order of stay on the FIR registered by the CBI on October 3, 2020, in the disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar will continue, in terms of the order passed in a separate petition. Shivakumar had challenged the September 25, 2019 consent order issued by the then B S Yediyurappa government.

The petition stated that the CBI was causing mental stress by issuing repeated notices. It was also submitted that along with Shivakumar, his wife and daughter were also served with notices by the investigating agency.

According to the petitioner, the CBI could not have initiated coercive measures against him in view of the earlier order of the high court.

On the other hand, the CBI had contended that the very same consent order was challenged by one Shashi Kumar Shivanna, one of Shivakumar’s relatives, and a co-ordinate bench of the high court dismissed the petition and it was subsequently confirmed by a division bench.

The CBI FIR stated that during the check period between April 1, 2013 and April 30, 2018, Shivakumar and his family members were in possession of Rs 74.93-crore disproportionate assets which have not been explained with proper documents.