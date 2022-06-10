Daily wager's son from Karnataka shines in international wrestling competition

Poverty is not a hurdle on the way to success. This has been proven by a son of a daily wage worker in Kohinoor village who has brought laurels to Karnataka by winning gold medal in wrestling competition at South Asian International Wrestling Championship.

Umesh who represented India bagged gold medal in 65 kg division. He competed with the wrestlers from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Nepal in the initial rounds before entering the finals. Umesh pipped Malaysia's wrestler by 10-0 marks to bag the gold medal.

As Baburao and Ambavva, Umesh's parents, work as daily wagers, they were struggling to make ends meet. There was no gymnasium (garadi mane) in the region. After the 10th standard, Umesh secured admission at a sports school in Davangere where he started practicing wrestling while pursuing degree.

He won gold and silver medals at the state-level college sports' meet held in Belagavi and also bagged medals by participating in state-level 55 kg belt wrestling competition and Alva's nudisiri competition. Umesh had also won wrestling competition organised to create awareness on voting during the previous Lok Sabha polls at Kohinoor by the district administration.

"I have joined sports hostel. I will receive training from 5 am to 8 am and 4 pm to 7 pm every day. I am getting quality food there. I have started preparation to participate in Commonwealth games", Umesh said.

Umesh who developed interest in wrestling from his childhood, also won prizes in the wrestling competition held as part of jatra mahotsav in the surrounding villages.

"He got selected to the state level by bagging first prize in the district level wrestling competition. He has all capabilities to shine at the Olympics games", said teacher Hamanath Chandure.

Ratikanth, a village leader, said Umesh brought laurels to the village as well as the taluk. We are trying to get him facilities to achieve more in the wrestling world, he added.