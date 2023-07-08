'DBT for Anna Bhagya scheme to start from July 10'

DBT for Anna Bhagya scheme to start from July 10: K'taka Minister Muniyappa

The minister also said that in 15 days the entire money would be transferred into the account of the beneficiaries.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2023, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 17:38 ist
K H Muniyappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Saturday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Anna Bhagya scheme on Monday evening.

The minister also said that in 15 days the entire money would be transferred into the account of the beneficiaries.

"On July 10 at 5 pm, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will start the drive," Muniyappa told reporters in Devanahalli on the city outskirts.

Also Read | Why cash, why not millets and pulses?

Money for the Anna Bhagya scheme would be directly deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries. In 15 days, every beneficiary will get the money, the minister explained.

According to him, there are 1.29 crore (BPL) ration card holding families comprising 4.41 crore beneficiaries in the state.

Offering 10 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme was one of the five pre-poll promises of the Congress government.

Of the 10 kg rice, five kg was given by the Centre to the BPL families but the Congress wanted to give an additional five kg.

However, due to the non-availability of rice, the state government decided to pay money to each beneficiary every month at the rate of Rs 34 per kg up to five kg.

Muniyappa said the state tried to get the rice but the Centre did not give. Karnataka also approached Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states but the rates were high.

Accordingly, the state decided to pay money in place of rice till the rice is available, the minister said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Anna Bhagya
Anna Bhagya scheme
Karnataka News
Karnataka
K H Muniyappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

 