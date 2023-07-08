DBT for Anna Bhagya scheme to start from July 10: K'taka Minister Muniyappa

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Saturday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Anna Bhagya scheme on Monday evening.

The minister also said that in 15 days the entire money would be transferred into the account of the beneficiaries.

"On July 10 at 5 pm, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will start the drive," Muniyappa told reporters in Devanahalli on the city outskirts.

Money for the Anna Bhagya scheme would be directly deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries. In 15 days, every beneficiary will get the money, the minister explained.

According to him, there are 1.29 crore (BPL) ration card holding families comprising 4.41 crore beneficiaries in the state.

Offering 10 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme was one of the five pre-poll promises of the Congress government.

Of the 10 kg rice, five kg was given by the Centre to the BPL families but the Congress wanted to give an additional five kg.

However, due to the non-availability of rice, the state government decided to pay money to each beneficiary every month at the rate of Rs 34 per kg up to five kg.

Muniyappa said the state tried to get the rice but the Centre did not give. Karnataka also approached Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states but the rates were high.

Accordingly, the state decided to pay money in place of rice till the rice is available, the minister said.